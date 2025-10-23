NEW ORLEANS, LA (KPEL) — With Halloween right around the corner, New Orleans Saints Football fans may have more to be spooked by than just their 1-6 record this season.

According to a new study, the Caesars Superdome has just ranked among the most haunted stadiums in the NFL.

Pickswise ranked all 30 NFL stadiums based on a 'scare score' out of 10 based on factors such as how close they are to a cemetery, possible ghost stories at the stadium, age, years without a Super Bowl appearance, and the number of haunted locations in the state.

NFL's Most Haunted Stadium Is Right Here in Louisiana

According to the Pickswise 'Scare Score' and the known local spooky lore of New Orleans, it's no surprise that the Caesars Superdome has officially been crowned the most haunted stadium in the NFL with a 7.41 Scare Score ranking.

The stadium's proximity to cemeteries and its location on the former Girod Street Cemetery made it an obvious first-place contender.

Not to mention, Louisiana in general has one of the highest rates of haunted locations per square mile.

The Buffalo Bills came in second with Highmark Stadium, followed by Huntington Bank Field, home of the Cleveland Browns.

The least haunted stadium in the NFL, with a Scare Score of just 2 points, is the Denver Broncos' Empower Field at Mile High.

Whether you believe in ghosts or not, New Orleans Saints fans are always in for a suspenseful season.

The Most Haunted Stadiums in the NFL

The following data was compiled by Pickswise, based on a study analyzing NFL stadiums using metrics such as proximity to cemeteries, ghost stories, stadium age, team Super Bowl history, and the number of haunted locations in each stadium's home state.