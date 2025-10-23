Louisiana&#8217;s Caesars Superdome Named Most Haunted NFL Stadium

NEW ORLEANS, LA (KPEL) — With Halloween right around the corner, New Orleans Saints Football fans may have more to be spooked by than just their 1-6 record this season.

According to a new study, the Caesars Superdome has just ranked among the most haunted stadiums in the NFL.

Pickswise ranked all 30 NFL stadiums based on a 'scare score' out of 10 based on factors such as how close they are to a cemetery, possible ghost stories at the stadium, age, years without a Super Bowl appearance, and the number of haunted locations in the state.

NFL's Most Haunted Stadium Is Right Here in Louisiana

According to the Pickswise 'Scare Score' and the known local spooky lore of New Orleans, it's no surprise that the Caesars Superdome has officially been crowned the most haunted stadium in the NFL with a 7.41 Scare Score ranking.

The stadium's proximity to cemeteries and its location on the former Girod Street Cemetery made it an obvious first-place contender.

Not to mention, Louisiana in general has one of the highest rates of haunted locations per square mile.

The Buffalo Bills came in second with Highmark Stadium, followed by Huntington Bank Field, home of the Cleveland Browns.

The least haunted stadium in the NFL, with a Scare Score of just 2 points, is the Denver Broncos' Empower Field at Mile High.

Whether you believe in ghosts or not, New Orleans Saints fans are always in for a suspenseful season.

The Most Haunted Stadiums in the NFL

The following data was compiled by Pickswise, based on a study analyzing NFL stadiums using metrics such as proximity to cemeteries, ghost stories, stadium age, team Super Bowl history, and the number of haunted locations in each stadium's home state.

RankStadiumTeamDistance to Cemetery (mi)Ghost Story ScoreStadium Age (yrs)Years w/o Super BowlHaunted Locations per 1,000 sq miHaunted Score / 10
1Caesars SuperdomeNew Orleans Saints0.75950163.847.41
2Highmark StadiumBuffalo Bills0.1952320.776.76
3Huntington Bank FieldCleveland Browns1826591.036.60
4MetLife StadiumGiants/Jets2.561535.52.865.40
5Ford FieldDetroit Lions0.7323590.345.22
6TIAA Bank FieldJacksonville Jaguars2.5330323.155.04
7Lambeau FieldGreen Bay Packers1.75668150.354.90
8Raymond James StadiumTampa Bay Buccaneers1.2532753.154.72
9Hard Rock StadiumMiami Dolphins3.5138413.154.56
10Acrisure StadiumPittsburgh Steelers1.4324152.194.45
11M&T Bank StadiumBaltimore Ravens3327133.064.12
12FedExFieldWashington Commanders3.5128343.064.11
12Gillette StadiumNew England Patriots1.7512373.324.11
14Nissan StadiumTennessee Titans1.75326260.934.05
15U.S. Bank StadiumMinnesota Vikings1.2519470.163.80
16Soldier FieldChicago Bears41101190.983.78
17Bank of America StadiumCarolina Panthers1329100.503.75
18Mercedes-Benz StadiumAtlanta Falcons1.253891.063.48
19SoFi StadiumChargers/Rams1.253517.50.483.41
20AT&T StadiumDallas Cowboys1.75116300.323.25
21Lincoln Financial FieldPhiladelphia Eagles332212.193.24
22Lumen FieldSeattle Seahawks2.25323110.363.03
23NRG StadiumHouston Texans3.5323260.322.90
24State Farm StadiumArizona Cardinals2.25119170.612.81
25GEHA Field at ArrowheadKansas City Chiefs2.515310.432.75
26Paycor StadiumCincinnati Bengals3.532541.032.59
27Levi's StadiumSan Francisco 49ers1.411120.482.52
28Lucas Oil StadiumIndianapolis Colts3117160.662.42
29Allegiant StadiumLas Vegas Raiders3.535230.112.36
30Empower Field at Mile HighDenver Broncos3.5124100.392.00
