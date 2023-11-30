Texas has a huge problem with grand theft auto. No, we're not talking about the video game (although that series is awesome). We're talking about the actual CRIME; according the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles, over 65,000 cars & trucks are stolen in the entire state & over 200,000 are broken into. But what are the cars & trucks that are most likely to be stolen in Texas?

These are the top 10 most stolen cars & trucks in Texas

Thanks to the National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB), they have the top 10 most stolen vehicles in all 50 states throughout the United States from the year 2021. Texas's top 10 list consists of 4 different car models & 6 trucks.

The ones that are the most likely to be stolen in Texas are:

10. Honda Civic

With nearly 1,200 thefts for the Honda Civic every year, the 2012 model is the most likely to be stolen: 1,184 were stolen in 2021.

9. Toyota Camry

The 2007 Toyota Camry came in 9th place with 1,303 yearly thefts.

8. Nissan Altima

The 2015 Nissan Altima came at #8 with 1,376 thefts, just 73 more than the Camry.

7. Ram Pick-Up Full Size

Our first truck on the list is the 2014 Ram Pickup. 1,420 trucks were stolen in Texas, and it just gets worse from here...

6. Honda Accord

The Honda Accord, more specifically the 2007 model, came at #6 with 1,484 thefts. This is the last car on the list. After this, they're all trucks.

5. Chevrolet Tahoe

If you own a 2004 Chevy Tahoe, be cautious: 2,129 were stolen in Texas.

4. Dodge Pick-Up (Full Size)

Dodge trucks are popular & the 2005 pick-up is the most popular among car jackers. 2,251 were stolen.

3. GMC Pick-Up (Full Size)

If you own a 2018 GMC pick-up, you really want to make sure you protect it: 3,496 were stolen in Texas alone.

2. Ford Pick-Up (Full Size)

According to the NICB, the 2006 Ford pick-up was the 2nd most stolen vehicle in all of Texas: 8,202 in total.

And finally

1. Chevy Pick-Up (Full Size)

With nearly 10k stolen in Texas, the 2018 Chevy pick-up was THE most stolen vehicle in all of Texas. 9,981 in 2021 alone.

One extra note... if you live in El Paso, Texas and you own either a Kia or a Hyundai, keep an extra eye out because they are favorites amongst car jackers too...

So remember to always lock your vehicle, take your keys, park in a well lit area & take any valuables with you to prevent your car from being stolen.

