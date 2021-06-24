UPDATED STORY (June 24): Kelly Keeling of Lafayette has turned himself in after Scott Police put out a warrant for his arrest on a charge of Negligent Homicide. He now sits in the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center with a bond of $50,000.

Kelly Keeling, photo by Scott Police

ORIGINAL STORY (June 22): Two people have been arrested and Scott Police are looking for another person after a man from Scott died last week.

In a press release, Scott Police say 40-year-old Michael Hebert's family became suspicious about the circumstances surrounding his death. Hebert died at a local hospital after suffering a stroke, but it was what led up to that death that led to the arrests of Hebert's girlfriend and her mother.

HOW IT BEGAN

Investigators say Hebert was living with his girlfriend - 50-year-old Stacy Barton of Scott - when he began to feel ill about 5-6 days before he died. Authorities say Barton asked her mother - 75-year-old Elizabeth Hornbuckle of Lafayette - to come to her home and to help her. It was over those next few days that Hebert's health deteriorated and he became comatose and unresponsive.

According to Scott Police, a neighbor who came to the home and saw Hebert's condition called 911 for emergency assistance.

WHAT CHARGES DO THE MOTHER AND DAUGHTER FACE?

Barton's bond totals $52,500 on the following charges:

Negligent Homicide

Theft by Shoplifting. Her bond totals $52,500

Hornbuckle's bond totals $55,000 on the following charges:

Negligent Homicide

Possession of Schedule II

2 counts of Possession of a Legend Drug without Prescription

Possession of Schedule IV

Distribution of Imitation CDS

Both women sit in the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center.

WHO ELSE ARE SCOTT POLICE LOOKING FOR

Kelly Keeling is wanted by Scott Police for Negligent Homicide in connection with this incident.

Please call Scott Police at (337) 233-3715 or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS if you know of Keeling's whereabouts.