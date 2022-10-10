Motorcyclist Loses Life in Deadly Crash on Kaliste Saloom Road in Lafayette

A Lafayette man is dead after his motorcycle collided with a vehicle at the intersection of Kaliste Saloom Road and Lake Farm Road near the Costco Development in Lafayette.

The incident happened shortly before 11:00 a.m. on Sunday that caused Lafayette Police to close off the area. Lafayette Police have identified the victim as 25-year-old Xavier Broussard.

Kaliste Saloom at Lake Farm Road, google street view Kaliste Saloom at Lake Farm Road, google street view loading...

Officers say Broussard was riding eastbound on the 2400 block of Kaliste Saloom Road while the second vehicle involved was traveling westbound on the 2300 block of Kaliste Saloom Road. Traffic investigators say that second vehicle began turning left onto Lake Farm Road and both vehicles collided inside the intersection.

Officers say they do not believe Broussard was intoxicated or impaired. The investigation continues.

The Top News Stories For The Week Of October 3 The top news stories at KPEL for the last week.