Motorcyclist Seriously Injured in Crash on Verot School Road in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE,LA (KPEL) — Lafayette Police responded to a car accident involving a motorcyclist on Friday afternoon.

A portion of Verot School Road near Aymar Road was temporarily closed.

According to Lafayette Police, around 3:15, a motorcyclist collided with a vehicle. The specifics of how the accident unfolded have not been disclosed yet.

The Identity and Condition of the Individuals Involved Have Not Been Released

The motorcyclist involved was transported to a local hospital with what law enforcement described as serious injuries, according to News 15.

As of now, there is no official word on their condition.

All lanes reopened around 5:30, according to police.

The incident remains under active investigation, and no additional details have been provided regarding the cause of the crash or potential citations.

