Mr. C’s Landing to Close Doors After Restaurant Has Brief Run in Lafayette

Mr. C's Landing, a unique dining establishment that once promised an "out of this world" experience with its space-themed decor and international cuisine, announced it will be shutting down on February 18th. The restaurant, which took over the space formerly known as Coyote Blues at 5741 Johnston St., made the announcement through a Facebook post, expressing gratitude towards the community and promising to "go out with a BANG."

Opening in the spring of 2023, Mr. C's Landing aimed to transform the Lafayette dining scene by offering dishes from various regions of the world, including local Louisiana favorites. The establishment was notable for its distinctive atmosphere, featuring unique artwork, astronaut figures, and a projection wall for vibe-setting visuals. It also introduced innovative service elements like autonomous hosts and food runners, alongside top-of-the-line restroom facilities, two large party rooms, and a renovated patio bar.

Despite its ambitious offerings and the excitement it generated upon opening, Mr. C's Landing struggled to sustain its operations. The restaurant did not specify the reasons for its closure in the announcement. However, reactions from the community on Facebook highlighted the positive experiences many had at the venue, from bridal brunches and birthday parties to commendations for the restaurant's customer service and ambiance. Critiques focused on the menu and culinary execution, with some suggesting an expansion of the menu and others pointing to the quality of the food as areas for improvement.

As Mr. C's Landing prepares for its final days, it invites customers to enjoy one last experience with a live DJ and the promise of great food and drinks. The closure marks the end of a brief but memorable venture in Lafayette's dining scene.

