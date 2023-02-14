ABBEVILLE, La. (KPEL News) - A series of shootings in Abbeville over the weekend left two victims hospitalized and multiple incidents of property damage.

The Abbeville Police Department is investing the shootings, which took place Friday, Saturday, Sunday, and early Monday morning, according to Chief Mike Hardy's office. Multiple calls came into APD, and at one point "Calls came in steady a steady 15 minutes," the department's dispatcher said.

Abbeville Police Vehicle Credit: KATC loading...

Those calls ranged from complaints of a single bullet hole in a local home to "50 rounds of assorted ammunition fired in one location of a neighborhood," Hardy said in a press release. At one point, one complaint stated that they witnessed two cars chasing each other while shooting at each other.

Officers were responding to the calls as they came in, investigating the shootings and collecting all evidence - including spent casings and pictures of the damages.

But even before their investigations were complete, they could hear gunshots several city blocks away.

Hardy is asking for the public's help in putting a stop to what the department is calling "reckless activity."

"If you know anyone involved in these shootings or if you witnessed anything, please contact my office or my personal phone," he said in his statement.

Vermilion Parish Crime Stoppers Photo courtesy of Vermilion Crime Stoppers Facebook Page loading...

These cases are still actively under investigation and APD is urging the public to provide any further information regarding this crime or any other crime by calling the Abbeville Police Department at (337) 893-2511. Citizens may also contact the department's "Tips" line at (337) 892-6777. All callers may remain anonymous.

Citizens may also send anonymous tips through Crime Stoppers of Vermilion by calling (337) 740-TIPS or the P3 app, which can be downloaded through the Apple App Store or at Google Play Store.

