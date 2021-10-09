Naked Man Spotted Walking In Youngsville

If you were traveling in the Youngsville area yesterday afternoon you may have gotten a little surprise. It seems as though the Acadiana area had another “naked man” sighting yesterday afternoon.



Now we have no information on why this man was walking around town naked. One could certainly say that there may have been some illegal substances involved or even a mental health issue. One of our coworkers was quick to point out that the weather was amazing yesterday so maybe this man just wanted to experience the cooler weather. We may never know what the reasons were for this display of nakedness but it does bring up the question as to why this keeps happening in the Acadiana area.

During the summer we had several spottings of naked men walking around the Acadiana area and frequenting local businesses. Again I am not sure as to why these incidents are happening but just in case I will provide you with some information that could be useful.

If you or someone you know is looking for help dealing with issues related to alcohol here are some support groups.

If you or someone you know is looking for help dealing with issues related to narcotics here are some support groups.

If you or someone you know is looking for support for children who are dealing with a family member's addiction here are some support groups.

You can always reach out to the SAMHSA’s National Helpline, 1-800-662-HELP (4357), (also known as the Treatment Referral Routing Service) or TTY: 1-800-487-4889 this is a confidential, free, 24-hour-a-day, 365-day-a-year, information service, in English and Spanish, for individuals and family members facing mental and/or substance use disorders.

