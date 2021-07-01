They say beauty is in the eye of the beholder... Maybe they meant beauty is in the eye of the nameholder?

Today, I started out on a quest. I wanted to figure out two things:

1. Do names contribute to a person's level of attraction?

2. WHAT ARE THOSE DANG NAMES?

I mean, if my name isn't on this list, maybe that's my issue. After all, I've been single for quite a while now, maybe a little name-change can do the trick. Believe it or not, there have been numerous studies done for years that conclude names carry a certain level of attraction. Granted, in the grand scheme of things that can make a person attractive or not, their name should be very low on that list. However, you can't deny science, and science says yes, a name can contribute to a person's level of attraction.

So, now that we've gotten my first question out of the way, it's time to move on to the most important part of this article. What are those dang names?

Finding the most attractive names wasn't as difficult as I originally imagined. After an hour or so of research, I've stumbled across many studies and lists, all of which have relatively the same group of names. Sure, I'll keep some of those names on my list, but for the most part, I'm about to go straight off the dome for both men and women.

Let's do this thing! Here's my list for the ladies. I believe (and so does science), that these names are the most attractive, and they're in no particular order:

1. Ashleigh

2. Lauren

3. Alexus

4. Erika

5. Brianna

6. Lindsey

7. Heather

8. Kat

9. Lexi

10. Erin

11. Hillary

12. Samantha

13. Kristen

14. Amy

15, Liz

16. Brittany

17. Kaylie

18. Catherine

19. Brooke

20. Abby

21. Jenna

22. Macy

23. Karlie

24. Veronica

25. Jenny

26. Karissa

27. Yasmine

28. Sasha

29. Liv

30. Danielle

31. Paige

32. Hannah

33. Teri

34. Bailey

35. Kayla

36. Alyssa

37. Makayla

39. Madi

40. Beth

41. Anna

42. Tanya

43. Nicole

44. Sara

45. Caroline

46. Laura

47. Grace

48. Angelica

49. Emily

50. Stephanie

Now, let's focus on the guys. For the guys, it's a little easier, because believe it or not, every single survey I found had the same exact name at the very top. No joke. Years of analytical studies, completed by the world's most credible institutions all came up with the same exact name at the top of each of their resopective surveys. So, without further ado, here's what science has confirmed to be the world's most attractive name for guys....

Drum-roll please....

1. Jay.

What, you're still reading this? Damn, you knew I made that up, didn't you? Of course I did, after all, this night has been rather depressing for me as not one single survery or list I found had Jay on it. Google it yourself, not one single survery or study featured my name. Tragic, I know.

Anyways, since you stuck around, I'll go ahead and give you the most attractive names for guys, according to Independent. Unlike the list I created off the top of my head for the ladies, this list is in particular order ranking the top attractive names for guys. So don't get mad at me, get mad at Independent and the now-defunct dating app they used to retrieve this information.

1) Brett 2) Tyler 3) Corey 4) Andy 5) Noah 6) Shane 7) Jeffrey 8) Rob 9) Frank 10) Jeff 11) Zack 12) Brandon 13) Nicholas 14) Greg 15) Zachary 16) Mark 17) Dave 18) Alex 19) Aaron 20) Joey 21) Ryan 22) Max 23) Matthew 24) Jack 25) Jake 26) Christopher 27) Nick 28) Bobby 29) Joe 30) James 31) Dan 32) Jeremy 33) George 34) Danny 35) Evan 36) Alexander 37) Matt 38) Rich 39) Erik 40) Chris 41) Charles 42) Austin 43) Dylan 44) Jordan 45) Jonathan 46) Christian 47) Drew 48) Charlie 49) Tom 50) Daniel

