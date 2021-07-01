Names Shreveport Men and Women Find Most Attractive [LIST]
They say beauty is in the eye of the beholder... Maybe they meant beauty is in the eye of the nameholder?
Today, I started out on a quest. I wanted to figure out two things:
1. Do names contribute to a person's level of attraction?
2. WHAT ARE THOSE DANG NAMES?
I mean, if my name isn't on this list, maybe that's my issue. After all, I've been single for quite a while now, maybe a little name-change can do the trick. Believe it or not, there have been numerous studies done for years that conclude names carry a certain level of attraction. Granted, in the grand scheme of things that can make a person attractive or not, their name should be very low on that list. However, you can't deny science, and science says yes, a name can contribute to a person's level of attraction.
So, now that we've gotten my first question out of the way, it's time to move on to the most important part of this article. What are those dang names?
Finding the most attractive names wasn't as difficult as I originally imagined. After an hour or so of research, I've stumbled across many studies and lists, all of which have relatively the same group of names. Sure, I'll keep some of those names on my list, but for the most part, I'm about to go straight off the dome for both men and women.
Let's do this thing! Here's my list for the ladies. I believe (and so does science), that these names are the most attractive, and they're in no particular order:
1. Ashleigh
2. Lauren
3. Alexus
4. Erika
5. Brianna
6. Lindsey
7. Heather
8. Kat
9. Lexi
10. Erin
11. Hillary
12. Samantha
13. Kristen
14. Amy
15, Liz
16. Brittany
17. Kaylie
18. Catherine
19. Brooke
20. Abby
21. Jenna
22. Macy
23. Karlie
24. Veronica
25. Jenny
26. Karissa
27. Yasmine
28. Sasha
29. Liv
30. Danielle
31. Paige
32. Hannah
33. Teri
34. Bailey
35. Kayla
36. Alyssa
37. Makayla
38. Paige
39. Madi
40. Beth
41. Anna
42. Tanya
43. Nicole
44. Sara
45. Caroline
46. Laura
47. Grace
48. Angelica
49. Emily
50. Stephanie
Now, let's focus on the guys. For the guys, it's a little easier, because believe it or not, every single survey I found had the same exact name at the very top. No joke. Years of analytical studies, completed by the world's most credible institutions all came up with the same exact name at the top of each of their resopective surveys. So, without further ado, here's what science has confirmed to be the world's most attractive name for guys....
Drum-roll please....
1. Jay.
What, you're still reading this? Damn, you knew I made that up, didn't you? Of course I did, after all, this night has been rather depressing for me as not one single survery or list I found had Jay on it. Google it yourself, not one single survery or study featured my name. Tragic, I know.
Anyways, since you stuck around, I'll go ahead and give you the most attractive names for guys, according to Independent. Unlike the list I created off the top of my head for the ladies, this list is in particular order ranking the top attractive names for guys. So don't get mad at me, get mad at Independent and the now-defunct dating app they used to retrieve this information.
1) Brett
2) Tyler
3) Corey
4) Andy
5) Noah
6) Shane
7) Jeffrey
8) Rob
9) Frank
10) Jeff
11) Zack
12) Brandon
13) Nicholas
14) Greg
15) Zachary
16) Mark
17) Dave
18) Alex
19) Aaron
20) Joey
21) Ryan
22) Max
23) Matthew
24) Jack
25) Jake
26) Christopher
27) Nick
28) Bobby
29) Joe
30) James
31) Dan
32) Jeremy
33) George
34) Danny
35) Evan
36) Alexander
37) Matt
38) Rich
39) Erik
40) Chris
41) Charles
42) Austin
43) Dylan
44) Jordan
45) Jonathan
46) Christian
47) Drew
48) Charlie
49) Tom
50) Daniel