Need to Know: Traffic Closures Happening on Interstate 10 and Interstate 49

This is a big week for road construction that is scheduled to happen on the two interstates that run through Lafayette - Interstate 10 and Interstate 49.

Traffic Closures Happening On I-49

There are two traffic closures scheduled to happen on Interstate 49 this week. They are both scheduled to happen during the daytime.

I-49 Southbound between Pont des Mouton and I-10

I-49 near I-10 Interchange, google street view I-49 near I-10 Interchange, google street view loading...

The left lane of I-49 Southbound will be closed in this section on Wednesday from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. DOTD workers will remove an overhead interstate sign during this time period. The road will be open to regular traffic with no lane restrictions.

I-49 Both Directions at Butcher Switch Road

I-49 near Butcher Switch Road, google street view I-49 near Butcher Switch Road, google street view loading...

Lafayette Utilities System crews need to remove overhead power lines running over the intestate so they will need both directions of I-49 at Butcher Road to be closed for a brief period of time on Sunday. There will be a brief 15-minute closure from 7:00 a.m. - 7:15 a.m. as drivers are asked to find an alternate route during this time. Message boards will advise drivers of the closure 48 hours and 24 hours in advance.

Traffic Closures Happening On I-10

There are two traffic closures scheduled to happen on Interstate 10 this week. They are both scheduled to happen during the nighttime hours.

I-10 Breaux Bridge Exit, google street view I-10 Breaux Bridge Exit, google street view loading...

I-10 Eastbound Entrance And Exit Ramps At Exit 109 – LA 328 (Breaux Bridge)

DOTD crews will be performing asphalt paving operations on each ramp so they will close the two ramps on Wednesday and Thursday nights from 8:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. that night. Here are the alternate routes that will be posted for drivers in that area:

I-10 eastbound motorists will only be able to access Exit 109 – LA 328 (Breaux Bridge) via the posted detour route, which includes continuing on I-10 eastbound to Exit 115 (Henderson) and then travel northwest on LA 347, then taking I-10 westbound back to Exit 109 – LA 328 (Breaux Bridge). Motorists traveling on LA 328 (Rees Street) will only be able to access I-10 eastbound via the posted detour route, which includes accessing I-10 westbound to Exit 104 (Louisiana Avenue) and then traveling southwest on Louisiana Avenue, then travel onto I-10 eastbound.

Emergency vehicles will not have access to the eastbound entrance and exit ramps at Exit 109 – LA 328 (Breaux Bridge) .

I-10 at Ambassador Caffery, google street view I-10 at Ambassador Caffery, google street view loading...

I-10 Westbound Left, Center, Right, And Ramp Closures Between The Weigh Station and Ambassador Caffery

There will be alternating closures happening in this area beginning at 10:00 p.m. on Thursday and ending at 5:00 a.m. on Friday.

During this closure, the University Avenue Overpass (LA 182) will be closed to all traffic. Traffic will exit using the off-ramp at LA 182, then proceed back onto the interstate using the on-ramp. Also during this closure, Exit 103-A on I-10 and Exit 1-B on I-49 northbound will be closed to all traffic.

I-10 at I-49 overview, google street view I-10 at I-49 overview, google street view loading...

Sign crews will be making changes to the overhead signing to reflect the updated route changes to LA 182 and US 167. The road will be open to regular traffic with no lane restrictions.

The Top News Stories For The Week Of October 24 The top news stories at KPEL for the last week.

The History Behind Lafayette's Street Names We drive them on a daily basis. Some are smoother than others. Some we use more frequently than others. Some randomly start, end, and/or change names. They're the streets of Lafayette. The names behind many of these streets have interesting histories. We take a look at where those names come from and the impact their namesakes have had on the city and the parish.