The State of Nevada has passed a law that outlaws what it calls "non-functional" grass in Las Vegas (and the surrounding areas) in an attempt to conserve water.

What is "non-functional" grass, you ask? I had the same question, and a story from the Associated Press had the answer.

Non-functional, or useless grass is the grass that grows in areas where it is not needed nor used. Do you want grass in your yard? That's fine. Grass that grows in the median on the highway? Rip it out. Do you own a golf course with a lush green...um... green? That's fine. Grass that grows around the sign to the shopping center? Rip it out.

The idea is to conserve water, and the less grass that you have to water to keep green, the less water you'll be using.

Other drought-stricken states and municipalities have enacted short-term, temporary bans on vegetation in the past, but this is the first of (what appears to be) a permanent ban of its kind.

Drought mitigation measures have been taken in the past in Nevada, including mandating new construction to have drought-friendly yards (Sand? Rocks? An '83 Explorer on blocks?) and offering a bounty to any grandfathered-in homeowner for ripping up their yard, but this ban goes a bit further.

We have it lucky here in Louisiana where you could hit the water table trying to dig a grave for your family's gerbil (rest easy, Sir Squirmsalot), so I feel for the residents of the drought-stricken areas.

On the other hand, no grass to mow? Hmmm......

