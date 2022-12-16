New Beer Garden Coming to Bertrand Drive in Lafayette

A new beer garden will be opening in Lafayette on Bertrand Drive.

According to a story from The Advocate, the new beer garden will be opened by the the owners of Wrong Iron on the Greenway, a beer garden based in New Orleans.

The name of the new establishment will be "The Yard Goat", and construction is said to be underway.

The story from The Advocate says that the Lafayette location will be larger than the New Orleans location, and the property (pictured below) seems to be quite spacious.

The Wrong Iron Beer Garden in New Orleans, according to its website, is located in Mid City, along the Lafitte Greenway. It offers 50 beers, several wines, frozen drinks, and cocktails, all on tap. On top of that, the establishment also has an extensive wine and drink menu.

The Advocate reports that The Yard Goat will be even larger of a facility than the Wrong Iron, reportedly around 11,000 square feet.

Land for the Yard Goat was aquired a few years ago, but construction is just getting underway.

The property, at 116 Bertrand Drive, is just off of Johnston Street, and strategically close to the University of Louisiana, the Cajundome, and Moncus Park.

The Advocate reports that a chef from New Orleans will head up the kitchen at The Yard Goat, which will serve up their take on wings, burgers, and even barbecue.

The owners aren't ruling out the appearance of food trucks from time to time, as the property has plenty of room for them. Also, the property could lend itself to be a great spot for live music.

You can read more about the new business at The Advocate's website.