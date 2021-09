Three people appear on the arrest report issued by the New Iberia Police Department. The list below covers Friday, September 10 - Sunday, September 12.

September 10, 2021

Eugene, Erica

Age 34

600 block of Yvonne Street

New Iberia, La

Charges:

NEW IBERIA POLICE DEPARTMENT WARRANT – SECOND DEGREE BATTERY

Medina, Luke

Age 19

4000 block of Waguespack Road

New Iberia, La

Charges:

NO LICENSE PLATE LIGHT

POSSESSION WITH THE INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE SCHEDULE I

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

CONTRIBUTING TO THE DELINQUENCY OF A JUVENILE

POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED DANGEROUS SUBSTANCE IN THE PRESENCE OF A JUVENILE

Reliford, Damien

Age 40

100 block of Prairie Avenue

New Iberia, La

Charges:

NEW IBERIA POLICE DEPARTMENT WARRANT – RESISTING A POLICE OFFICER; POSSESSION OF A FIREARM BY A CONVICTED FELON; OBSTRUCTION OF JUSTICE

Handcuffs, iStock

September 11, 2021

Joubert, Samantha

Age 28

1600 block of Oneal Lane

Baton Rouge, La

Charges:

OWI – FIRST OFFENSE

SIMPLE OBSTRUCTION OF A HIGHWAY OF COMMERCE

September 12, 2021

NO ARRESTS WERE MADE.

