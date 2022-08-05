New Movies You Can Now Stream From the Comfort of Home

There's always something enticing about going to the movie theatre to see the new flick you've been anxiously waiting for.

However, sometimes it seems like too much of a hassle. Maybe it's just too expensive to bring the whole gang to the theatre on top of buying food, candy, and drinks

This is why Prime Video is a true treasure. You may have to wait just a little longer to see whichever movie you have been waiting for, but it is also a great way to spend some quality time at home for cheaper with the family.

Right now, Prime Video has released new movies that you can stream right from your living room.

1. Minions: The Rise of Gru - You can now rent for $19.99

2. Elvis - You can pre-order now for $24.99

3. The Black Phone - You can rent now for $19.99.

4. Dr. Strange in the Multiverse of Madness - You can buy now for $19.99.

5. Jurassic World Dominion - You can rent now for $19.99.

6. The Bob's Burger Movie - You can buy now for $19.99.

7. Downton Abbey: A New Era - You can buy now for $19.99.

These are great movies for a family night or even a date night. All you need is a bag of popcorn and your comfy clothes.

A Prime Video membership is only $14.99/month and you get a 30-day free trial in case you aren't totally satisfied with the catalog it has to offer. However, it's unlikely you will be.