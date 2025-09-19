NEW ORLEANS, LA (KPEL) — Louisiana authorities are actively investigating a terrifying incident after a young boy reported being kidnapped at gunpoint before making his escape.

Boy Kidnapped After School

What happened to a 10-year-old boy on Thursday is every parent's worst nightmare. According to FOX 8, the boy's mother said her son was walking home from the bus stop with his younger sibling, just like any other afternoon, when a shocking incident took place.

The mother tells the news outlet that two men wearing ski masks and black clothing grabbed him on Kraft Place before taking off.

The boy shared the traumatic details of what took place once he was kidnapped with FOX 8. Once he was in the kidnapper's vehicle, they stuffed a sock in his mouth and took him to an abandoned home nearby and held him at gunpoint.

The Brave Escape

The boy waited for the men to step away from where they were holding him before kicking open a door along with another child who was also in the abandoned house.

His mother told FOX 8 that her son ran all the way home in just his underwear.

Investigation Ongoing

Their identities will remain anonymous for their safety while the investigation is ongoing. The home the boy described was confirmed to be vacant by a property manager.

No suspects have been identified as of Friday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

