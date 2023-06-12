NEW ORLEANS, La. (KPEL News) - In a strange turn of events, a popular New Orleans chef was missing, then reported dead, before showing up quite the opposite on Monday.

Demietriek Scott, 47, operates Chef Scott’s Creole BBQ food truck and cooked at some of the city’s most famous restaurants. However, he was reported missing on Saturday, June 10.

According to Fox 8 News in New Orleans, police say the person who made the report had not had any contact in person or via cell phone with Scott in two weeks.

Family members said earlier Monday that the Orleans Parish Coroner’s office had given them a preliminary notification that a dead body found dumped in the Ninth Ward earlier Monday morning was believed to be Scott.

His family even confirmed that he was found dead Monday morning.

OffBeat Magazine tweeted that "We are devastated to report that Chef Demietriek Scott of Chef Scott’s Creole BBQ was found dead in the 9th ward today. We’d like to extend our love and condolences to his family."

Others also shared their sadness over the news after reports indicated it was his body found in the 9th Ward.

However, that ended up not being the case at all.

But shortly before 4 p.m., as reporters gathered near the family’s house to report on Scott’s death, the missing chef suddenly walked up, very much alive. “I’ve been around,” Scott said. “I’ve been around. I essentially just needed some time for myself. ... Life caves in on you sometimes, and that’s just what happened. “I appreciate (the concern). I didn’t know that was a thing. ... I just needed to get away from everything and just stay in a little while.”

The bizarre twist has certainly caught a lot of attention.

Scott has famously worked in notable New Orleans restaurants, like Commander’s Palace, Windsor Court, and Redfish Grill.