Louisiana Band Mom Upset After Police Officer Pushes Son During Mardi Gras Parade

Mardi Gras in Louisiana is supposed to be a time for joy and celebration, but multiple videos capturing a heated moment between a police officer and a young marching band member along the Muses parade route have sparked significant online discussion and concern. The incident, which unfolded during the Krewe of Muses parade on Thursday night, has left a family and the local community seeking answers and accountability.

Tiffany Jones, the mother of the teenager involved, is demanding an explanation after witnessing an officer push her son, Brandon Mitchell, while he was actively participating in the paraade with L.B. Landry High School's marching band. According to Jones, her son was playing his horn when he was unexpectedly bumped and then pushed by a member of the New Orleans Police Department (NOPD). The moment, caught on video, shows a brief exchange between Mitchell, another student, and the officer before the students continued on their way.

The incident has not only upset Mitchell's family but also shocked his bandmates and the spectators gathered to enjoy the Mardi Gras festivities. In a statement released by Algiers Charter, the organization overseeing L.B. Landry High School, leaders expressed their deep disappointment over the interaction. They highlighted and commended the restraint shown by their students, even after being provoked, and emphasized the importance of conflict resolution, a component the charter says is key in the education provided to their students.

According to WDSU, Algiers Charter has also announced plans to meet with the NOPD to discuss the incident, emphasizing that the behavior displayed by the officer does not meet the professional standards expected from law enforcement nor the respectful treatment anticipated by students from authorities.

The NOPD's Public Integrity Bureau has initiated an investigation into the matter, promising a thorough review process. Meanwhile, WDSU says their attempts to contact the NOPD for comments on the incident have yet to receive a response.

