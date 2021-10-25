New Orleans Saints Getting Three Key Players Off Of Injured Reserve
As the New Orleans Saints head into their Monday Night Football matchup with the Seattle Seahawks, the #WhoDatNation will be happy to see some familiar faces back on the gridiron after the bye-week.
The Saints are activating Marcus Davenport, Tre-Quan Smith, and Kwon Alexander off of the Injured Reserve ahead of tonight's contest.
As the Saints return from the bye-week, where QB1 Jameis Winston was sure to stay focused with some more untraditional workouts, they will also return three key players at a much needed time in the year.
New Orleans Saints insider @nick_underhill reported the news via Twitter.
With the Saints offense missing some major threats, Deontae Harris and Michael Thomas, it is Tre-Quan Smith who is making a triumphant return to the receiver position. This will be another great target for Winston, who has developed quite the connection with Marquez Callaway.
With veteran route-runner Chris Hogan retiring earlier in the week, Smith will likely slide right into the WR2 slot and could see significant targets tonight against the Seahawks.
On the defensive side of the football, Kwon Alexander and Marcus Davenport will be back in the Saints away-whites tonight with hopes of providing pressure for the interim Seahawks quarterback, Geno Smith.
Although the Seahawks are dealing with injuries of their own, the Saints head into the Seattle as the betting-favorites. Let's hope that Vegas is correct, as a post bye-week win would be great for the team's momentum heading into the long-haul portion of the season.
As for the Saints fan-base, tonight's action will make or break our mental state for the week going forward. I can only speak for myself, but I know that I may need till at least Thursday to feel better if New Orleans can't get the job done tonight.
But, I have faith in Sean Payton and Jameis Winston to handle this business trip and bring back a big victory.
WHO DAT!