New Orleans Saints Re-Sign Jameis Winston to Two-Year Deal

The New Orleans Saints have reportedly re-signed quarterback Jameis Winston.

Green Bay Packers v New Orleans Saints James Gilbert loading...

See the report from @TomPelissero on Twitter below.

Details of the report say that Winston is receiving a two-year contract worth $28 million. $21 million of that contract is guaranteed.

After the Saints lost out on the Deshaun Watson sweepstakes, it seemed as though all roads led back to Winston.

Jameis Winston has been hard at work rehabbing his knee after being injured against the Bucs this past season. Hopefully, Winston is hungry to get back out onto the field and bring New Orleans wins just like he did before his injury.

Social Media Reacts to Jameis Winston Signing with the Saints

This story is developing.