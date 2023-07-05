LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - New York City, New York; Los Angeles, California; and Chicago, Illinois. These three cities are the most populous cities in the United States of America in 2023, according to worldpopulationreview.com.

There are three Texas cities, however, that will kick them out of the top three spots. That's according to a new report from moveBuddha.com, who says Dallas, Houston, and Austin will become the new Top 3 by 2100. That's only 77 years away, by the way.

Does the future belong to Texas? Well, Houston and Dallas currently sit at numbers four and nine, respectively, as each city already boasts over 1.4 million people. That's a far cry from NYC, which currently has over 8.6 million people.

So, why are these Texas cities expected to jump the other major U.S. cities? Well, a couple of factors listed include: current trends as shown in the U.S. Census Bureau and a more open immigration policy. moveBuddha.com points out:

This report uses data sourced from the U.S. Census Bureau. We examined all U.S. metropolitan areas with more than 250,000 residents and calculated their annual compound population growth rates between 2010 and 2020. We also calculated the 10-year population growth rate. We extrapolated the annual compound growth rates for all cities from 2020 to 2100 to estimate the total metropolitan area populations for 2100.

The biggest negative factor to this projected growth could be the weather. moveBuddha.com, references a shrinking coastline, hurricanes, and heat possibly swaying numbers in Houston but benefitting Dallas and other landlocked cities further off the coast but still well within the Sun Belt.

If climate trends continue, Dallas would experience more than 130 days of 95-degree temps by 2100," the report states, as referenced by chron.com. "Water scarcity could also be an issue. But like Atlanta, landlocked Dallas could become a top destination for people fleeing the flooding coastlines from sea level rise.

So, how many people could the projected #1 city Dallas boast in 2100?

33,907,275. That's 24 times it's current population.

