New Texas Program Provides Free Child Care for Restaurant Workers
I don't know who needs to hear this, but there has been a program in place in the Lone Star State since October that could help every single struggling restaurant worker with kids. Trying to juggle a job and getting kids to and from day care is difficult enough, but when you add in the fact that parents who work in the restaurant business have had a harder time than usual making ends meet during the pandemic - it can seem impossible.
According to an eye-opening report from Eater, Texas instituted the Service Industry Recovery Child Care in October of last year. This program will send money directly to a child care provider of the parent’s choice - as long as that provider is licensed by the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services and the parent(s) meet the qualifications.
To qualify, single parents must work at least 25 hours per week, and homes with 2 parents must clock in at least 50 hours per week. The program is only open to those that work in the service industry (which includes full-service restaurants and bars), whose household income is at or below 75 percent of the state’s median income.
So far, only a reported 11,000 children in Texas are currently enrolled in the program. With the average yearly cost of childcare hovering around $14K, and the requirements mentioned above - I can only imagine that word hasn't spread just yet. To find out if you or someone you know might qualify for this program, see the complete breakdown and get your application here.