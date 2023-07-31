LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - Is marriage becoming an outdated tradition?

That's the question many are asking following the results of a new survey from the Thriving Center of Psychology which finds that people's expectations of marriage are changing from generation to generation. The most telling statistic to come out of the study: 40% of young adults now say marriage is an outdated tradition.

What are some of the reasons why people are more hesitant to get married than ever before? For some people, a focus on their career is the reason. For others, it's the fear of going through a divorce, especially if they had to deal with divorced parents or broken marriages themselves.

Truth is, there are many reasons that could be listed. This study specifically concentrated on Generation Z and Millennials who are in relationships but not married, more specifically ages 18-42. The demographic breakdown was as follows:

Women: 55%

Men: 40%

Non-binary: 5%

On Sunday evenings, spouses Brandon and Hannah Comeaux host "The Modern Marriage" on Newstalk 96.5 FM KPEL. Combined with Brandon's 15 years behind the microphone, Hannah's experience as a Licensed Professional Counselor and as a Marriage and Family Therapist allow for the couple to tackle issues that couples face every day.

"As a couple, my wife and I are always learning how to be better spouses for each other," says Brandon Comeaux. "In our radio show/podcast, we discuss areas we struggle in, how we learn from our mistakes, and how great therapy techniques can be very beneficial for spouses."

In this episode of "The Modern Marriage," Brandon and Hannah dig deeper into the numbers and discuss how marriage has changed over the years. They also discuss the importance of marriage to our society and how the institution of marriage is under attack.

