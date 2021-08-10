New York Governor Andrew Cuomo Resigns

NEW YORK (AP) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo has resigned over a barrage of sexual harassment allegations in a fall from grace a year after he was widely hailed nationally for his detailed daily briefings and leadership during the darkest days of COVID-19.

The third-term Democratic governor is increasingly isolated as state Assembly members move toward impeachment and allies desert him following last week’s report from state Attorney General Letitia James that detailed 11 women’s claims of sexual harassment.

Cuomo has denied behaving inappropriately with any of the women who have accused him of harassment. He has resisted calls for his resignation from top Democrats including President Biden.

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — An executive assistant who accused New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo of groping her breast at the governor’s mansion has detailed why she felt empowered to go public with her allegations.

Brittany Commisso says in a TV interview that aired Monday that she initially remained anonymous for fear the governor’s “enablers” would destroy her and she wanted to protect her daughter.

She is one of at least 11 women who have accused the Democratic governor of sexual harassment.

Cuomo has denied touching any women inappropriately. The interview aired as lawmakers met privately to discuss possible impeachment hearings.

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — The Albany County sheriff says New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo could face misdemeanor charges if investigators substantiate a criminal complaint filed this week accusing him of groping an aide at the governor’s state residence.

Sheriff Craig Apple said Saturday it would be premature to say whether Cuomo himself will be questioned.

But he promised a “very comprehensive” investigation into the woman's claim.

The complaint is the first known instance where a woman has made an official report with a law enforcement agency over alleged misconduct by Cuomo.

The governor denies groping the woman.

