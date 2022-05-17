Newly Formed Carencro Kiwanis Club Starting Community Pantry

A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held Wednesday evening for Carencro Kiwanis Club's new Community Pantry to help those who are experiencing food insecurity.

Feeding America is a national operation that works to feed people who are having trouble putting food on the table. Several people from Acadiana work with this group.

The statistics are heartbreaking. In Louisiana, one in every four children is dealing with food insecurity. One out of every six adults in our state also deals with food insecurity. Feeding America statistics show that equates to a little over 718,000 people facing hunger.

Kiwanis Club of Carencro 2 Photo courtesy of Kiwanis Facebook

Members of the board of the Carencro Kiwanis Club will be on hand to get this Community Pantry started. They will aim to help the less fortunate in their community, and they specifically will work to help children in need.

The Community Pantry will be open around the clock. It will be located at the pavilion behind Carencro City Hall.

Kiwanis Club of Carencro 1 Photo courtesy of Kiwanis Facebook

How Does the Community Pantry Work?

Carencro Kiwanis Club President Tracie Lenormand says the process is simple. If you go to the pantry at 210 East Saint Peter Street in Carencro, you can find non-perishable items on the shelves.

If you would like to donate non-perishable items, you can go to the Community Pantry, and put things on the shelves. It's that simple.

Also, several local businesses will be teaming up with the Kiwanis Club to be drop-off locations for food donations. In the future, the club is hoping to also add a refrigerator to the pantry for additional items. The businesses are as follows:

Salon Rouge Carencro

Acadiana Fitness

Let's Create

St. Landry Parish Homestead Bank

First Horizon Bank

Warchiefs Sports @ Pelican Park

The ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held Wednesday night at 6 o'clock at City Hall at 210 East Saint Peter Stree in Carencro.

