NFL Sends Out League-Wide Memo – Massive Implications For Teams With COVID Outbreaks

According to reports, the NFL has sent out a league-wide memo notifying teams of new protocols surrounding potential COVID outbreaks that differ for vaccinated versus un-vaccinated individuals. With no plan on extending the up-coming season due to canceled games, the NFL has laid out their laws.

(Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Reports from @TomPelissero hit Twitter today in the form of the below thread.

As NFL teams prepare to begin their 2021 season, this news points directly at team members in the league who have not yet been vaccinated for COVID-19. But, there are more implications other than just a loss on the record that teams are now aware of.

More from @TomPelissero below.

With the specifics of the league's memo putting financial pressure on organizations who have an outbreak among non-vaccinated players, this is sure to get the attention of owners across the NFL.

More details on the memo from @TomPelissero are here.

Vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals on NFL teams will have vastly different protocols when it comes to a positive COVID-19 test.

Opposite of the situation with an outbreak among unvaccinated players, the memo says that the NFL will do whatever it can, "... to minimize the competitive and economic burden on both participating teams". Another incentive for team owner's to further implore its employees to get vaccinated.

As a final penalty for players, see what will happen to both teams if a game cannot be re-scheduled all thanks to @TomPelissero on Twitter with the information.

If a COVID outbreak happens and, for whatever reason, the game cannot be rescheduled within the season, no players on either team will get paid for that week.

As teams consume the latest NFL memo, there are sure to be plenty of reactions from across the league. We will see how this message gets received by everyone who is affected from team owners all the way to athletic trainers.