Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban is known as a no-nonsense guy, and you can expect for things to be pretty much serious all the time when you're on the job with him.

Former Alabama player-turned-coach HaHa Clinton-Dix seems to have learned (or, perhaps, re-learned) that lesson in his first day as the head of player development for the Crimson Tide.

Clinton-Dix, a safety, played for Alabama for three seasons (2011-2013) before getting drafted in the first round by the Green Bay Packers in 2014, where he played for several years before bouncing around between several other teams. He retired from the NFL after the 2021 season.

According to the Green Bay-area reporters, Clinton-Dix was excited to be returning to his alma mater.

"So that's where my life is headed is into coaching and helping these kids … making the right choices as they get ready for their career heading to the NFL, and other avenues they want to endure after football is over with," said Clinton-Dix, who spoke to the Green Bay media from a hotel room in New Orleans, where Alabama is preparing to play Kansas State in the Sugar Bowl on Saturday.

Clinton-Dix is not the only former player to return home. Last year, Alabama’s player development staff featured two former players - Josh Chapman (director of player development) and Denzel Devall (player personnel/player development assistant) - according to AL.com. Both are also currently listed on the team directory.

Some of the reactions to Clinton-Dix's initial tweet were humorous.

And others were just grateful to have him back home.

