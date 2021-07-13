Cade Brumley Discusses Plan for Masks at Louisiana Schools

School will be back in session in about a month across Louisiana. What will be the mask requirement in schools across the state?

Fox 8 Live in New Orleans reported facemasks will not be required at schools for those who have been vaccinated. This report indicated those students or teachers who have not gotten the shot would be be required to wear a mask. That includes youngsters under age 12 who can not get the vaccine. But Louisiana State Superintendent Dr. Cade Brumley tells KEEL News this is not accurate.

Brumley says:

The CDC recommends unvaccinated wear masks. There is no state mandate on masks in school for this coming school year. That will be a local system decision. The only exception is on school buses where masks are required per executive order of President Biden for masks on all public transportation. I believe most school systems will make masks optional.

But the new policy does require visitors to schools to wear a mask while inside any school building. To see the new school reopening guidelines, click here.

In-person learning is also back at most school districts around the state. Some school systems will continue to offer virtual learning for those students who might not be comfortable returning to the classroom.

Here is when area schools go back to class:

Caddo Parish Dates:

Caddo Parish starts school on August 23. There is a fall break October 11-13. Thanksgiving break is from November 22 through November 26. Christmas break is from Monday December 20 through Friday December 31. Schools are back open on January 3. The final day for students in 2022 is May 26.

Bossier Parish Dates:

Bossier Parish schools begin on Thursday, August 12. There is a full week for fall break from October 11 through the 15th. Bossier students also have Thanksgiving week off. Christmas break for Bossier students runs from Monday December 20 through Monday January 3. Students return to class on Tuesday, January 4. The final day for students in 2022 is May 19.

DeSoto Parish Dates:

In DeSoto Parish, classes start for all students on Wednesday, August 4. Fall break runs from Friday October 1 through Friday October 8. Schools will also be closed for the Thanksgiving week. The Christmas break for DeSoto Parish starts on December 17 (no school that day) and students don’t return until January 5. The final day for students in 2022 is May 20.

Webster Parish Dates:

Webster Parish schools are back in session on Thursday, August 12. Webster Parish has a long fall break that begins on Monday October 11 and runs through Friday October 22. Students also have Thanksgiving week off and the Christmas break runs from Monday, December 20 through Monday January 3. Students return to class on January 4. The final day for students in 2022 is June 14. In 2021, school went through June 3 in Webster Parish.

Here are the dates for other large school systems in the state:

Baton Rouge and Jefferson Parish August 9

New Orleans August 10

Lafayette August 12

Lake Charles August 13

Monroe August 26

