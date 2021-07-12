As of yet, there have been no arrests in the case where someone trashed an elementary school in Opelousas. Officials are still working to figure out who is responsible for all of the damage.

It is such a sad day when someone has so little to do that they decide to go to an elementary school just to tear things up.

That is just the case with Grolee Elementary in Opelousas. Officials with the St. Landry Parish Crime Stoppers program are featuring the case of the person or persons who vandalized some of the classrooms at the school.

Photo courtesy of St. Landry Crime Stoppers

You can see from the pictures included in this story that someone really went to a bunch of trouble to totally trash some of the classrooms after also breaking into the school to wreak all this havoc.

Photo courtesy of St. Landry Crime Stoppers

Opelousas Police and Crime Stoppers of St. Landry Parish are hoping that someone will anonymously call in information about who is responsible for doing this to a taxpayer-funded facility. Someone is going to have to clean it up, and more than likely, it'll be taxpayer money that will have to foot the bill to clean up this mess.

Photo courtesy of St. Landry Crime Stoppers

You can anonymously give information by calling St. Landry Crime Stoppers at 337-948-TIPS (8477). Another way you can anonymously give information? You can download and use the P3 app on any of your mobile devices. St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office and Crime Stoppers Spokesman Eddie Thibodaux has told us often during interviews on this station that their program is totally anonymous. No one will ever know it was you who shared the information. Their system is truly anonymous.

Landry says their Crime Stoppers group makes sure that the first person who tips them and it leads to an arrest, will end up getting a cash reward. You could make up to $1,000 depending on the case.

Heatstroke Is Still Of Concern For Kids & Cars

It's Hot; Let's Think About Fall

Things That You End Up With In Your Home

Why Louisiana Has The Second Worst School System