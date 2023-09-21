LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - Northside High School was evacuated on Thursday morning after a bomb threat was discovered.

According to reports, Lafayette police say the threat was posted on social media. The school was evacuated while law enforcement utilized a K-9 unit to search the campus for any possible devices.

In situations like this, schools have plans in place in order to keep students safe. Schools are either evacuated or locked down, depending on the threat, while law enforcement investigates the campus.

Students at Northside were evacuated to the football stadium behind the school as law enforcement searched Northside's campus. Sources have told KPEL News that the situation has been assessed and students have already back in school, though we are awaiting official word.

Last school year, several schools - including Northside - were hit with frequent threats, many of which were posted to social media.

