Lafayette, LA (KPEL News) - The November 18 election cycle has finally come to an end in Louisiana. Below is a list of the parish by parish results from runoffs.

LAFAYETTE

City-Parish Mayor-President

Monique Blanco Boulet -- 25134 (52%)

Josh Guillory -- 22867 (48%)

City Council District 1

Elroy Broussard -- 2633 (61%)

Melissa Matthieu-Robichaux -- 1663 (39%)

ACADIA

Police Juror District 3

Kirk Aaron Guidry -- 758 (65%)

Keith Henry -- 416 (35%)

Police Juror District 6

Ed Guidry -- 552 (52%)

Chuck Lejeune -- 513 (48%)

EVANGELINE

Police Juror District 6

Brent Guillory -- 466 (56%)

Eric Soileau -- 368 (44%)

ST. LANDRY

Council Member District 13

Ernest Blanchard -- 442 (55%)

Leward Lafleur -- 368 (45%)

Opelousas Alderman District A -- TIE

John Guilbeaux -- 224 (50%)

Victor Lewis -- 224 (50%)

ST. MARTIN

Parish President

Pete Delcambre -- 5283 (56%)

Dean LeBlanc -- 4159 (44%)

Council Member District 1

Byron Fuselier -- 666 (48%)

Hoyt Louviere -- 710 (52%)

Council Member District 3

Tangie Narcisse -- 664 (57%)

Gap Perrodin -- 511 (43%)

ST. MARY

Council Member District 3

Rodney Olander -- 718 (55%)

Peter Soprano -- 585 (45%)

Council Member District 5

Les Rulf -- 493 (54%)

Douglas Streety Jr -- 422 (46%)

Council Member District 8

Mark Duhon -- 599 (63%)

Carlo Gagliano Jr -- 353 (37%)

VERMILION

Sheriff

Lance Broussard -- 4971 (38%)

Eddie Langlinais -- 7965 (62%)