NSU Demon Pitcher Drafted By The New York Mets In 2021 MLB Draft

Get our free mobile app

The Northwestern State Demon baseball program continues their impressive streak, as another Demon pitcher finds his way to the New York system.

During this week's Major League Baseball Draft, the New York Mets used their 9th round pick on NSU Demons pitcher Levi David. Making him the 53rd Demon to be selected in the MLB Draft in NSU program history.

David released a statement through NSU about his selection. He said:

“I had talked to the Mets and talked to the (Texas) Rangers, and they told me a general plan of what today would look like. It never quite turns out like you think it would. I knew I’d probably go in the five to 10 (round) range. Around the fifth round, I sat down and started watching it and waited for phone calls. With every pick, there was a little extra excitement or nervousness. I was really excited to go where I went. I’m truly blessed for it.”

David is a 6'5, 225-pound right-hander from Waxahachie, Texas, who was a 3rd Team All-Southland Conference pick in his first year as a starting pitcher. He had 104 strikeouts, which was tied for the second most in a single-season in school history. Additionally, his 15.34 strikeouts-per-nine-innings ranked him third nationally.

For Northwestern State, having David selected by the Mets this year extends their streak of players drafted to four straight years. It also loads up the Mets organization with former Demon pitchers. The Mets already have former Demons Adam Oller and Nathan Jones in their farm system.

10 Greatest Fictional Athletes of All Time

Most Expensive Home in Louisiana