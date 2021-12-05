Donations to Shreveport Charity in Tre White’s Name Top $100K

Get our free mobile app

Earlier this week, I reported that a group calling themselves the "Bills Mafia Babes," kicked off a donation campaign in Shreveport native Tre'Davious White's honor. In case you missed it, White tore his ACL in the Bills Thanksgiving Day victory over the New Orleans Saints (Bills won 31 - 6) - effectively ending his season.

Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images

Bills Fans Are Donating a Very Specific Amount of Money to the NW Louisiana Food Bank

The Bills Mafia Babes donated $27 each to the North West Louisiana Food Bank (located in Tre'Davious' hometown of Shreveport), and encouraged others to do so on social media. Why $27? Because that just happens to be Mr. White's jersey number. As more and more people jumped on the bandwagon, this campaign picked up some serious steam.

Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

Since November 26th, Thousands of Bills Fans Have Donated to the NWLA Food Bank

Even though $27 may not seem like enough money to make a difference, it totally is. Especially when you consider that the NWLA Food Bank has received roughly 4,000 of those donations. According to the report from KTBS, cash donations from this push totaled $108,000 as of December 1st.

Photo by John Moore/Getty Images

These $27 Donations from Bills Fans Will Turn Into a $1 Million+ in Food for Shreveport Families

According to the food bank's website, a $10 donation equals $100 in food for an area family thanks to the many partnerships that help bring the cost down for this charity. Using that formula, this drive will produce over a million dollars worth of food for area families in need.

Photo Illustration by Alex Wong/Getty Images

You Don't Have to Be a Bills Fan to Donate in Honor of Shreveport's Tre White

If you would like to keep this awesome wave of giving going, you can donate to the NWLA Food Bank here.

