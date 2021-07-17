Olympics for Sporting Dogs is Bringing Canine Glory to Shreveport

Get our free mobile app

Louisiana has more hunting and sporting dogs than a animal shelter has fleas. With all of the superior hunting the Sportsman's Paradise, it's really no surprise that hunters from around the country are envious of the pristine wilderness sitting just beyond our back doors. So, when I found out that one of the most prestigious sporting dog competitions in the world had selected Shreveport-Bossier city for their championship event - I wasn't surprised, I was just glad the world was starting to make sense again.

The ArkLaTex Homepage is reporting that the Super Retriever Series (SRS) is bringing over 150 elite-level canine athletes to the Super Dock competition and the Retriever Trials this October to the Louisiana Boardwalk. A ton of businesses, Like Margaritaville and Bass Pro Shops, are coming together for this furry tournament of champions! If you've never seen a dog fly, this is a golden (retriever) opportunity! These airborne pooches reportedly jump as high as 8 feet and as far as 30 feet during the competition!

The event isn't just brining in canine competitors from around the U.S. - it's bringing in some major television coverage as well. The Crown Championship will reportedly be covered by Discovery Channel and Amazon Prime - but you'll have to wait for the production teams to finish the editing and post-production work. If you can't hold out that long - grab a chair, a cooler, and your furry best friend and you can see it live!

Not only is the 7 day Super Retriever Series Crown Championship free to the public, it could be your dog's chance to break into the big leagues! If you've got a pooch with the power, the organizers will give you a shot! On Friday, October 15th officials with the event will let you and your champion-dog-in-the-making try your hand (or paw) at the same Super Dock jump the pros will be using during the championship.

While the event is going to be a lot of fun to watch, it's serious business. The $40,000 purse package waiting at the top is what all these dog and owner teams are chasing - that's a lot of Milk-Bones! On top of that, organizers also plan to give away a $15,000 duck boat to one lucky qualifier!

Why did this top-tier sporting event choose Shreveport-Bossier? According to the report, producer of the Super Retriever Series Shannon Nardi says, "We feel that Louisiana is a duck capital, and our retrievers will feel right at home.”

To find out more about the Super Retriever Series Crown Championship coming to Shreveport-Bossier you can visit the website here.

