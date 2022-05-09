New Development Announced After Lafayette Man Found Dead in Drainage Ditch

UPDATE: 37-year-old Vinh Le of Lafayette was found dead in a drainage ditch on Saturday in the 200 block of Timothy Drive.

Lafayette Police investigators announce Le's death was accidental and suspect no foul play.

UPDATE: The Lafayette Police Department has identified the victim of yesterday’s suspicious death on Timothy Drive as 37-year-old Vinh Le of Lafayette.

Detectives with Lafayette Police are at the scene of a suspicious death after a male was found dead in a drainage ditch in the 200 block of Timothy Drive on Saturday.

Lafayette Police tell KPEL News officers will release the identity of the victim once his family has been notified.

The victim's cause of death is pending an autopsy.

He was found face down in the ditch, semi-submerged in water.

If you have any information, call Lafayette Police or Crime Stoppers at 337-232-TIPS.

