The Lafayette Police Department responded to a shooting in progress call early on the morning of Friday, October 20, 2023, that left one man in the hospital from multiple gunshot wounds.

Around 12:14 a.m., LPD officers were dispatched to the 100 block of Rick's Road in north Lafayette.

Once on scene, officers located one male victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries and is currently listed in critical condition.

Investigators arrived on the scene and have been diligently working on the incident.

Once more details become available from LPD, we will provide that information here.

In the meantime, anyone with more information regarding this incident is asked to call the Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.