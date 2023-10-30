A man is dead following a Sunday, October 29, 2023, shooting on Orchid Drive in Lafayette, Louisiana.

Around 9:00 a.m. yesterday, the Lafayette Police Department responded to the 500 block of Orchid Drive in the city in regards to a shooting incident.

Upon arrival, officers located a male victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital and was listed in critical condition.

However, while receiving medical treatment at the hospital, the victim was pronounced deceased as a result of the injuries he suffered during the shooting incident.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

The victim has been identified as Nathan Bob, 27, of Lafayette.

Investigators were called out to the scene and have been working to develop leads since yesterday.

Lafayette Police Cruiser Lafayette Police Department Facebook loading...

The Lafayette Police Department will update the public on the investigation as more details are gathered.

In the meantime, anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS(8477). You can also contact Lafayette Crime Stoppers by downloading the P3 TIPS Mobile App or by dialing **TIPS (**8477) on your mobile device.

All callers remain anonymous.