One Person Dead Following Sunday Morning Shooting on Orchid Drive in Lafayette, Louisiana

One Person Dead Following Sunday Morning Shooting on Orchid Drive in Lafayette, Louisiana

Lafayette Police Department

A man is dead following a Sunday, October 29, 2023, shooting on Orchid Drive in Lafayette, Louisiana.

Around 9:00 a.m. yesterday, the Lafayette Police Department responded to the 500 block of Orchid Drive in the city in regards to a shooting incident.

Upon arrival, officers located a male victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital and was listed in critical condition.

However, while receiving medical treatment at the hospital, the victim was pronounced deceased as a result of the injuries he suffered during the shooting incident.

Google Maps
loading...

The victim has been identified as Nathan Bob, 27, of Lafayette.

Investigators were called out to the scene and have been working to develop leads since yesterday.

Lafayette Police Department Facebook
loading...

The Lafayette Police Department will update the public on the investigation as more details are gathered.

In the meantime, anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS(8477). You can also contact Lafayette Crime Stoppers by downloading the P3 TIPS Mobile App or by dialing **TIPS (**8477) on your mobile device.

All callers remain anonymous.

The History Behind Lafayette's Street Names

We drive them on a daily basis. Some are smoother than others. Some we use more frequently than others. Some randomly start, end, and/or change names. They're the streets of Lafayette. The names behind many of these streets have interesting histories. We take a look at where those names come from and the impact their namesakes have had on the city and the parish.

Gallery Credit: Joe Cunningham

Filed Under: fatality, Lafayette News, Shooting
Categories: Local News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From News Talk 96.5 KPEL