OPELOUSAS, LA (KPEL) — Opelousas has gone without an animal shelter for over two decades, but that's about to change.

Get our free mobile app

After years of planning City of Opelousas has announced plans to open its first fully functional animal shelter and adoption center.

Stray and abandoned animals will finally have a shelter, which will be located at a city-owned building on Cross Street.

Mayor Julius Alsandor has made it his personal mission to rethink Opelousas' approach to animal care. “This isn’t just about building walls and kennels,” he said. “It’s about creating a space where stray and abandoned animals have a real chance,not just to survive, but to thrive.”

The vision for the shelter goes way beyond kennels. The plans include dog walking, areas where volunteers and potential adopters can spend time with the animals in a welcoming space.

For 14 Joey Stelly has been holding down animal control for Opelousas on his own. Dispite dozens of calls and animals to deal with on a daily basis, he managed to keep a no kill, and disease free record.

Turning the Cross Street building into a fully functioning shelter will take time, community support, and sponsorships.

The city is actively seeking corporate sponsors, donors, and volunteers to help bring the project to life.

Those interested in getting involved or supporting the cause can contact Lori Dupuis at Opelousasac24@gmail.com.