OPELOUSAS, La. (KPEL News) - The mother of a toddler who was found dead last summer with fentanyl in her system is now being charged in her daughter's death.

The case began on July 14, 2022, when detectives responded to a call that the small child was found unresponsive by the mother in the home. After the child was later pronounced dead at a local hospital, an autopsy and toxicology were performed on the child. There were not noticeable signs of injury or trauma but they found an overdose of fentanyl in the toddler's system.

Investigators say the mother, 31-year-old Kandice Charmaine Charles of Opelousas, took drugs in her home. She told them she never did so in the presence of her children and that the drugs were kept above the bathroom sink in her makeup bag.

After Charles tested positive for fentanyl and other illegal narcotics during a urine and hair follicle drug screen performed on her at the request of the Department of Children and Family Services on January 17th, she was arrested and charged with negligent homicide on January 19th.

St. Landry Parish Jail St. Landry Parish Jail, Google Street View loading...

Charles now sits in the St. Landry Parish Jail on a $25,000.00 bond.

