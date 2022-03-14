Opelousas PD: Man Kidnapped at Gunpoint, Looking for Suspects

48-year-old Stacy Levier of Opelousas is now being interviewed by investigators after witnesses told police that he was abducted at gunpoint over the weekend.

According to a press release from Opelousas PD, officers received a call from an out-of-town family member around noon on Sunday. Detectives say witnesses at the scene indicated one female and two males forced Levier at gunpoint into what was described as a black 4-door sedan, possibly an older model Chrysler 300 with faded paint. The reported incident happened in the 1400 block of Villere Street.

The only description given of the abductors was one of a light complicated black female, and one tall slim dark-complected black male with dreads. These abductors should be considered armed and dangerous. If you come into contact with them, call 911.

Opelousas PD say more information will be given when it becomes available. Officers say if you have any information related to this incident to contact their office at 337-948-2500, crimetips@opelousaspd.com or through Crime Stoppers (337-948-TIPS, www.stlandrycrimestoppers.com or by using the P3 mobile App.) Tipsters can remain anonymous. Tipsters can receive up to $1000.00 cash reward.

