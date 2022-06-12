Opelousas Police: 1 Injured in Drive-by Shooting

A male victim is in the hospital following a shooting late Thursday night in Opelousas.

Local police say the incident happened around 11:00 p.m. about a block away from where officers where patrolling that night. Police were near the area of the 700 block of St. Cyr Street when they heard several gunshots. They tracked it down to the area of the 800 block of St. Cyr Street and found the victim suffering from a single gunshot to the back.

St. Cyr Street, google maps St. Cyr Street, google maps loading...

After getting emergency medical aid, the victim was transported to a local hospital. He was last listed in serious but stable condition. Officers say he was just walking in the area when a gray or silver colored sedan wth tinted windows passed and fired several shots.

Opelousas Police Cars KATC Photo loading...

Opelousas Police ask anyone with any information related to this shooting to contact the Opelousas Police Department at 337-948-2500, crimetips@opelousaspd.com or through Crime Stoppers (337-948-TIPS, www.stlandrycrimestoppers.com or by using the P3 mobile App.) Tipsters can remain anonymous. Tipsters can receive up to a $1000.00 cash reward.

