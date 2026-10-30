(Lawtell) - Officials with the Opelousas Police Department say a 32-year-old man from Lawtell was arrested in connection with allegations of inappropriate conduct between an educator and a student.

Former Opelousas Substitute Teacher Arrested

Opelousas officials say their investigation continues into Joseph L. Papillion Jr. The man is now a former substitute teacher with the St. Landry Parish School System.

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Former Opelousas Teacher Arrested on Two Counts Relating to An Educator and Student

Officers had an arrest warrant for Papillion, and they arrested him on Thursday, October 29, on the following charges.

Two Counts of Prohibited Sexual Conduct Between an Educator and Student

Very few details were given about the case, but investigators say they have been investigating the allegations against the substitute teacher. They also call it an active and ongoing investigation. They have declined to give more information about the case due to the,

......sensitive nature of the allegations and to protect the integrity of the investigation.

The St. Landry Parish School System has issued a statement about this situation.

The St. Landry Parish School System treats all allegations involving employee conduct and student safety with the highest urgency. The former substitute teacher associated with these allegations is no longer employed by the district. Because law enforcement is actively investigating this matter, we cannot provide additional details at this time.

