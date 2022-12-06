ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KPEL News) - An Opelousas woman has been arrested nearly two weeks after she allegedly ran into a pedestrian pushing his bicycle on U.S. Highway 190 then sped away.

Louisiana State Police Trooper Thomas Gossen says the incident happened on Thanksgiving Eve night on Hwy. 190 near LA 104 in St. Landry Parish. According to State Police, 38-year-old Aaron Nathan Washington - also of Opelousas - was walking while pushing a bicycle westbound on US 190 in the westbound lane when he was struck by a westbound vehicle allegedly being driven by 25-year-old Ariana Walker. After the crash, troopers say Walker drove away. Troopers say they received the call to the scene shortly after 6:30 PM on November 23.

US 190 near LA 104

Washington died at a local hospital. Whether he was impaired or not is unknown at this time as analysis is being done on his standard toxicology sample. Unfortunately, Washington was wearing dark clothing and the bicycle he was pushing had no rear reflectors.

Troopers were able to use evidence left at the scene to track down the vehicle they believe was used in the incident.

Walker was arrested on Sunday, December 3rd, on the following charges:

RS 14:100 Hit and Driving; Death or Serious Bodily Injury (Felony)

RS 32:415 Operating Vehicle while License is Suspended (Misdemeanor)

Walker has been booked into the St. Landry Parish Jail.

This is the 64th death in 57 fatal crashes that have been investigated by Troop I since the beginning of 2022.

