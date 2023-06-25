BREAUX BRIDGE, La. (KPEL News) - Louisiana State Police say a Lafayette man is dead following a crash late Friday night/early Saturday morning on Louisiana Highway 341 near Lawless Tauzin Road in Breaux Bridge.

Investigators say they received the call shortly after 1:00 p.m. on June 24th. Authorities say 52-year-old Allen Leblanc was riding north on LA Hwy. 341, crossed the centerline, went off the left side of the road, and struck a fence causing him to be ejected. Leblanc was pronounced dead at the scene.

A standard toxicology sample was collected from Leblanc and submitted for analysis.

Louisiana State Police want to leave you with this message:

While the cause of this crash remains under investigation, roadway users should always make good decisions while operating a vehicle. Never drive while impaired, fatigued, or distracted.

This is the 26th fatal crash investigated by Troop I in 2023. 29 people have died in these crashes.