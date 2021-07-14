As the Interstate 10 Widening Project continues in Lafayette and St. Martin Parishes, it will focus in on one main area over these next two days - Moss Street.

Louisiana Department of Traffic and Development crew members need to install roadway lighting on Moss Street at Interstate 10. In order to do that, DOTD workers will conduct right lane closures on Moss Street SOUTHBOUND on Wednesday and Thursday - from 7:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. EACH DAY.

This road work is all weather permitting, of course.

According to a press release from DOTD, while delays are to be expected, no detour route will be needed.

google street view

The I-10 Widening Project is scheduled to end during the summer of 2021. It is widening a 7.11-mile section of the interstate from its interchange at I-49 to Breaux Bridge. Workers have been replacing pavement within the existing lanes and constructing an additional lane in each direction along the aforementioned section of Interstate 10.

Interstate 10 Road Projects Lasting Through This Week

Meanwhile, there are some other projects associated with the I-10 Widening Project that are scheduled to wrap up this week:

In Lafayette Parish , nightly lane closures are happening now until Thursday, July 15th, in both directions of the interstate from Exit 103 (I-49) to Exit 109 (LA 328) as DOTD workers apply epoxy overlay to bridge decks and install bridge deck joint seals. The closures are happening from 8:00 p.m. until 6:00 a.m. each night.

Google Maps

In St. Martin Parish , the Butte La Rose exit and entrance ramp closures on I-10 will continue until Friday, July 16 at 5:00 p.m. as workers - because of the weather - need more time for construction of new asphalt overlay ramps.

12 Incredible Facts about Stops Along I-10

7 Interesting Facts About The Atchafalaya Basin Bridge

70 Google Maps Images That Show How Much Lafayette Has Changed

Things We Need To Improve Upon While Driving