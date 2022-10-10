Paul Breaux Middle in Lafayette on Lockdown

Another school is on lockdown in Lafayette.

Paul Breaux middle is reportedly on lockdown after a threat was made toward the school, via social media.

This is the second time we report a lockdown at this school within two weeks.

We are following the story and parents are asked to not go to the school as authorities begin to investigate the potential threat.

KLFY reports that police are on campus and are also dealing with a separate issue at Paul Breaux.

UPDATE:

Students did return to campus as an evacuation order was executed as a precautionary measure.

Sgt. Green of the Lafayette Police told the news station,“ UL’s K9 bomb dog went and did a sweep of the school,” Green said. “No bomb was detected, so they gave the all-clear. Even though the kids have been given the all-clear to go back to class, that doesn’t mean our investigation is going to stop.”