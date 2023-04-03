Pedestrian Hospitalized After Trying to Cross Moss Street in Lafayette, Louisiana
LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - A pedestrian is in critical condition after a crash happened on Moss Street in Lafayette.
According to a press release, Lafayette Police say the incident happened on Saturday afternoon shortly after 1:00 p.m. in the 1500 block of Moss Street. Investigators say the person was trying to cross Moss Street while walking westbound. The vehicle that struck the pedestrian was traveling southbound. The pedestrian was sent to an area hospital.
The crash caused Moss Street from East Willow Street to Evergreen Street to be completely closed off for a short time.
There is no word from Lafayette Police as to who the injured pedestrian is or if charges will be filed against the driver or not.
