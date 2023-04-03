LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - A pedestrian is in critical condition after a crash happened on Moss Street in Lafayette.

Moss Street at Willow Street, google street view Moss Street at Willow Street, google street view loading...

According to a press release, Lafayette Police say the incident happened on Saturday afternoon shortly after 1:00 p.m. in the 1500 block of Moss Street. Investigators say the person was trying to cross Moss Street while walking westbound. The vehicle that struck the pedestrian was traveling southbound. The pedestrian was sent to an area hospital.

Moss Street between Willow Street and Evergreen Street, google maps Moss Street between Willow Street and Evergreen Street, google maps loading...

The crash caused Moss Street from East Willow Street to Evergreen Street to be completely closed off for a short time.

There is no word from Lafayette Police as to who the injured pedestrian is or if charges will be filed against the driver or not.

KPEL News will bring you more details when they become available.

11 Country Singers Who Died In Plane Crashes Remembering the country music legends and musicians who died in plane and helicopter crashes.

Wreckage from a WWII Plane Crash Sits atop a Colorado Hike A Colorado hiking trail leads to the wreckage of a military plane crash that dates back to 1943.