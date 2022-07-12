A pedestrian was killed in a fatal train accident early Tuesday morning in New Iberia.

UPDATE - 7:30 a.m.:

According to New Iberia Police, the scene is now cleared and all railroad crossings are open.

UPDATE - 6:15 a.m.:

Authorities just gave a timetable on railroad crossings opening back up after this morning's fatal train accident.

NIPD IS STILL ON SCENE. RAILROAD CROSSINGS FROM BANK AVENUE TO JEFFERSON TERRACE BOULEVARD WILL REMAIN CLOSED FOR AT LEAST ANOTHER HOUR. PLEASE USE ALTERNATE ROUTES AND AVOID THESE AREAS.

According to NIPD, railroad crossings are closed from Bank Avenue to Jefferson Terrace as authorities investigate what they described as a "very active" scene.

Police say the accident happened around 2:30 a.m. and it is unknown why the pedestrian was on the railroad tracks.

Facebook Facebook loading...

This is a developing story and we will update you with more information as it becomes available.