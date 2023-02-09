Pelicans Trade For Spurs Hybrid Forward Josh Richardson

Breaking News, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic the New Orleans Pelicans made a move for Spurs hybrid forward Josh Richardson.

The Pelicans have finally moved off of Devonte Graham and added a player who can guard up to four positions. And with the additions of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving to the Western Conference the Pelicans' defense has to be on point. And with the addition of Richardson that gives you not only someone whos a great defender but also a shooter.

For his career, Richardson averaged 12 points per game, 1 steal per game, 1 block per game, shot 43% from the field, and shot 36% from the 3-point line. However this season he is shooting 52% from the field and 36% from the 3-point line. Those are offensive stats that the Pelicans wanted but in actuality, they needed them as well.

Social media and the fans were split on this move. Some fans wanted the Pelicans to make a more splash-esque move, while others felt this was perfect.

I really like this deal for the Pelicans. I truly believe that we have two stars already and the potential to have if not a star an Andrew Wiggins-level player in Trey Murphy III. But in terms of saying hey let's go get another star, in my opinion, that would just take shots away from Brandon Ingram, Zion Williamson, and CJ McCollum. It's worth giving them a shot this year to prove that in the playoffs they can not only win but compete for a championship. And if during the run you see it's not possible then this summer you can try to add another star. But I believe we have all the stars we need and adding someone like Richardson just makes the jobs of the stars a lot easier.