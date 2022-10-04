Do you recognize this person?

Lafayette Crime Stoppers is looking for this person who allegedly posed as a nurse at Oschner Lafayette General Medical Center and gained access to secure areas in the hospital.

The woman allegedly gained access to where others had personal belongings stored away and it was then when she allegedly stole a nurse’s wallet and then utilized multiple cards to make approximately $1000 in purchases.

If you recognize this person you are asked to call Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 337-232-TIPS.

This suspect is innocent until proven guilty, but she has reportedly been spotted in other medical facilities in New Iberia, Opelousas, and Morgan City.

Here's more info on this case.