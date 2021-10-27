Three local men have been arrested following a shooting in the 7000 block of Cemetery Highway in St. Martinville last week.

19-year-old Nakavin Hayward Batiste, 20-year-old Devontae James Marshall, and 21-year-old Deiondre Dajuan Benjamin - all of St. Martinville - are now behind bars for their alleged involvement in the shooting of a male who was shot while riding a four-wheeler with two other people around 6:38 p.m. Tuesday, October 19. He suffered a single shot to his neck and was rushed to the hospital for his injury.

Nakavin H Batiste, mugshot from St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office

Batiste faces the following charges:

3 Counts of LA R.S. (14:27) 14:30.1-Attempted 2nd Degree Murder

1 Count of LA R.S. 14:95 Illegal Carrying of a weapon-1 count

1 Count of LA R.S. 14:402 Contraband taking to/from penal institution

Batiste’s bond was set at $85,000.00

Devontae Marshall, mugshot from St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office

Marshall faces the following charges:

3 Counts of LA R.S. (14:27) 14:30.1-Attempted 2nd Degree Murder

Marshall was also booked on the following charges in reference to an outstanding warrant for another law enforcement agency unrelated to this incident:

1 Count of LA R.S. 14:95E-Possession Firearm Committing/Attempt Crime

1 Count of LA R.S. 40:966A(1)-Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule 1

1 Count of LA R.S. 40:1023C-Prohibited Acts-Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

1 Count of LA R.S. 14:108.1B-Flight from an Officer-Aggravated

Marshall’s bond was set at $90,000.00.

Deiondre Benjamin, mugshot from St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office

Benjamin faces the following charges:

1 Count of LA.R.S 14:95.1-Illegal Possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies-- (Felony)

1 Count of LA R.S. 14:94-Illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities-- (Felony),

1 Count of LA R.S. 14:55-- Aggravated Criminal Damage to Property-- (Felony)

1 Count of LA 40:966A(1)-Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana

1 Count of LA 40:1023C-Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

1 Count of LA 14:91.13-Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance in Presence of a Juvenile

Benjamin's bond was set at $65,000.00.

All three men now sit in the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center.

